Overview

Dr. Abdulraheem Yacoub, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Westwood, KS. They graduated from Jordan University Hospital and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ottawa and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Yacoub works at University of Kansas Health System in Westwood, KS with other offices in Fairway, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.