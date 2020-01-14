Dr. Abdulraheem Yacoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yacoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdulraheem Yacoub, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdulraheem Yacoub, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Westwood, KS. They graduated from Jordan University Hospital and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ottawa and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Yacoub works at
Locations
Richard and Annette Bloch Cancer Care Pavilion2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Westwood, KS 66205 Directions (913) 588-1227
Clinical Research Center4350 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Fairway, KS 66205 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ottawa
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Yacoub was absolutely the Best! Very smart, kind and you know you are in good hands when you spend very little time with him. He knew all my details when he entered the room. Anyone needing a hematologist would be lucky to be in his care! THANK YOU Dr. Yacoub, I really appreciate you being in my camp! Stan Lifetime Patient 1/13/2020
About Dr. Abdulraheem Yacoub, MD
- Hematology
- English, Arabic
- 1639372766
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- St Louis University
- Jordan University Hospital
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yacoub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yacoub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yacoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yacoub works at
Dr. Yacoub has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yacoub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yacoub speaks Arabic.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Yacoub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yacoub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yacoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yacoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.