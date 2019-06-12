Dr. Abdulquader Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdulquader Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdulquader Khan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from MEMORIAL SLOAN - KETTERING CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Rkd Medical Pllc405 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 768-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
I have sciatica pain and after visiting different doctors I finally found Dr khan , Abdul and I got best care for my pain and I am not hesitate to say that he has very good experience in his field. He is very knowledgeable and and gives best treatment as a patient needs. I got epidural procedures twice and both times I didn’t even feel minor pain. He is very polite and talks briefly about the sickness related issues and give best advice. I strongly recommend Dr AbdulQadeer khan for any sciatica or spine related pains to anyone who is hopeless. They will be happy to see him.
About Dr. Abdulquader Khan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1013146216
Education & Certifications
- MEMORIAL SLOAN - KETTERING CANCER CENTER
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.