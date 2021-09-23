Dr. Abdullah Yonan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yonan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdullah Yonan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdullah Yonan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University Of Baghdad and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Yonan works at
Locations
Banner10401 W Thunderbird Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 832-4000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Phoenix Medical Group5251 W Campbell Ave Ste 204, Phoenix, AZ 85031 Directions (623) 815-7800
Phoenix Medical Group9145 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (480) 962-4281
Phoenix Medical Group9171 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 815-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- PHCS
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yonan and our Lord saved my Mother's life! I am truly Grateful!
About Dr. Abdullah Yonan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Assyrian
- 1255324182
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital
- Med City Hosp
- University Of Baghdad
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yonan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yonan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yonan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yonan has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yonan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yonan speaks Arabic and Assyrian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Yonan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yonan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yonan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yonan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.