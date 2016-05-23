Overview

Dr. Abdullah Raffee, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Royal Coll P&S of Ireland and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Raffee works at Abdullah Raffee MD in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.