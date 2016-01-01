Overview

Dr. Abdullah Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at OBH Vascular Surgery at Brookdale Plaza in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.