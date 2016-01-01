Dr. Abdullah Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdullah Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdullah Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
OBH Heart Center at One Brookdale Plaza1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-6201Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abdullah Khan, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
