Overview

Dr. Abdulla Taja, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and Wilson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Taja works at Gastroentrology of West Central Ohio in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.