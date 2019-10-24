Dr. Abdulla Taja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdulla Taja, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdulla Taja, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and Wilson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Taja works at
Locations
Gastroenterology of West Central Ohio I375 N Eastown Rd, Lima, OH 45807 Directions (419) 228-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone in the office was extremely knowledgeable! I was very pleased with the care I received. The physician took time to answer all of my questions and made sure I understood what my care would include. I highly recommend this physician and practice!
About Dr. Abdulla Taja, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1811954142
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hospital
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
