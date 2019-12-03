Dr. Quadri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdulhadi Quadri, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdulhadi Quadri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
North Florida Gastroenterology2045 Professional Center Dr, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 298-2272
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
Doctors really do care! I had a great time with Dr. Quadro. Very friendly and provided me with an exceptional experience.
About Dr. Abdulhadi Quadri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1811981913
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
