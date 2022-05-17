Overview

Dr. Abdulghani Saadi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tripoli University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Saadi works at Vein Heart and Vascular Institute in Tampa, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.