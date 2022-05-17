- FindCare
- Interventional Cardiologists
- FL
- Tampa
- Dr. Abdulghani Saadi, MD
Dr. Abdulghani Saadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdulghani Saadi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tripoli University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Saadi works at
Locations
-
1
Abdulghani Saadi, MD, FACC508 S Habana Ave Ste 160, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 708-8346
-
2
Abdulghani Saadi, MD, FACC2106 Ashley Oaks Cir Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 708-8346Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Tampa
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Glomerulonephritis
- View other providers who treat Acute Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Acute Stroke
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adjustment Disorder
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
- View other providers who treat Alcoholic Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Amyloidosis
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Angioedema
- View other providers who treat Anterior Horn Disease
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA)
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Bipolar Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blindness
- View other providers who treat Breath Testing
- View other providers who treat Buerger's Disease
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy 1, Familial Hypertrophic
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy Due to Anthracyclines
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Alcoholic
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Chagas
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Type 1
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Type 2
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Idiopathic
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, With Woolly Hair and Keratoderma
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Familial Dilated
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Takotsubo
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Carotid Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Kidney Diseases
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Renal Failure Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Cocaine Addiction
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Combination Drug Dependence
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Complications of Joint Prosthesis
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA)
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Coronary Stenting
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Deafness
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Depression
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drug and Alcohol Dependence
- View other providers who treat Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Duodenitis
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat End-Stage Liver Failure
- View other providers who treat End-Stage Lung Disease
- View other providers who treat End-Stage Renal Disease
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilia
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemolytic Anemia, Acquired Autoimmune
- View other providers who treat Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B - Immune Response
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Encephalopathy
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Myopathy
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Lung Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Ischemia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Intracranial Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Iron Deficiency Anemia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stones
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lower Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Mass
- View other providers who treat Lung Nodule
- View other providers who treat Lupus
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Major Depressive Disorder
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Megaloblastic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Myelpathic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nephritis and Nephropathy
- View other providers who treat Nephrotic Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Opioid Abuse
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nutritional Anemia
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Opioid Dependence
- View other providers who treat Opportunistic Infections
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Pernicious Anemia
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Psychosis
- View other providers who treat Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
- View other providers who treat Renal Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Schizophrenia
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Sepsis Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sideroblastic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Skin Discoloration
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Small Cell Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Substance Use Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Suicidal Ideation
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Thalassemia
- View other providers who treat Thromboembolism
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Unexplained Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Paralysis
- View other providers who treat Vomiting Disorders
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Keystone Mercy Health Plan
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Saadi?
Was referred by family member, strange we had same issue with different Drs, but same group. Dr Saadi & staff arevwonderful. Thank you Dr Saadi & staff for your professionalism. They treat folks as humans, not talking down or being rude.
About Dr. Abdulghani Saadi, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1558687335
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital University Med Ctr
- MedStar Harbor Hospital
- Harbor Hospital Center
- Tripoli University College of Medicine
- Tripoli university
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.