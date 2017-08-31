Overview

Dr. Abdulfatah Elshaar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Norwood Hospital.



Dr. Elshaar works at ABDULFATAH O ELSHAAR MD PC in Norwood, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.