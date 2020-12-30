Overview

Dr. Abdulfatah Ali, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Ali works at TEXAS EYE SURGEONS in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.