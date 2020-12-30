Dr. Abdulfatah Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdulfatah Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdulfatah Ali, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Eye Surgeons4108 W 15th St Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 379-3937Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
Dr.ali did an excellent job removing my cataracts. He answered all my questions patiently and with detailed explanations. I could not have asked for better care.
About Dr. Abdulfatah Ali, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Somali
- 1053382937
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Cornea Consultants
- University Of Minnesota Med School
- St Luke'S Med Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Somali.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.