See All Nephrologists in South Charleston, WV
Dr. Abdul Zanabli, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Abdul Zanabli, MD

Nephrology
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Abdul Zanabli, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center, Montgomery General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Zanabli works at Charleston Nephrology, Hypertension, & Transplant in South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charleston Nephrology and Hypertension and Transpl
    4610 Kanawha Ave SW Ste 402, South Charleston, WV 25309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 400-4700
  2. 2
    Charleston Nephrology and Hypertension and Transpl
    4825 Maccorkle Ave SW Ste A, South Charleston, WV 25309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 400-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boone Memorial Hospital
  • CAMC General Hospital
  • Camden Clark Medical Center
  • Montgomery General Hospital
  • Thomas Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zanabli?

    Feb 14, 2022
    We began seeing Dr Zanabli 9 years ago before my husband was determined to need a kidney transplant. Dr Zanabli was very informative, answered our questions, friendly and very caring. Dr Zanabli’s recommendations about food and exercise was very helpful to keeping my husband in the best shape for when we finally got the call of a viable kidney. Dr Africa did the surgery and Dr Zanabli has been with us still giving great advice and the best of care. My husband hasn’t had any issues in the 8 years with his new kidney. I very honestly feel that if we did not have Dr Zanabli with his enormous wealth of knowledge, caring and foresight , my husband would not have done as well as he did !! Dr Zanabli is a true life saver and we thank him for these healthy years he has provided us.
    Debbie Lux — Feb 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abdul Zanabli, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Abdul Zanabli, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zanabli to family and friends

    Dr. Zanabli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zanabli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abdul Zanabli, MD.

    About Dr. Abdul Zanabli, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487752093
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • St Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Aleppo
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdul Zanabli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zanabli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zanabli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zanabli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zanabli works at Charleston Nephrology, Hypertension, & Transplant in South Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dr. Zanabli’s profile.

    Dr. Zanabli has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zanabli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zanabli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zanabli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zanabli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zanabli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Abdul Zanabli, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.