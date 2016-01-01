Dr. Abdul Wallizada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallizada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Wallizada, MD
Dr. Abdul Wallizada, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP.
Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine2051 Professional Center Dr, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 276-0005
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Abdul Wallizada, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1588826838
- 882 TRAINING GROUP
Dr. Wallizada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallizada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallizada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallizada. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallizada.
