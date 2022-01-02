Overview

Dr. Abdul Wahid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Wahid works at Island Surigcal Group PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.