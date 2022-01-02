Dr. Abdul Wahid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Wahid, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdul Wahid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Wahid Medical Care PC1435 86th St Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 331-0044
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
great ?? doctor in the world ?? ??
About Dr. Abdul Wahid, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1881635498
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wahid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wahid accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahid.
