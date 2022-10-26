See All Nephrologists in Columbia, SC
Dr. Abdul Usmani, MD

Nephrology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abdul Usmani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY / C W POST CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Usmani works at Carolina Kidney Specialists LLC in Columbia, SC with other offices in Camden, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Gout and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carolina Kidney Specialists LLC
    1655 Bernardin Ave Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 256-1137
    Central Columbia Dialysis
    3511 Medical Dr, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 771-0518
    Sentinel Health Partners PA
    1102 Roberts St, Camden, SC 29020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 256-1137
    10 Gateway Corners Park, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 865-0554

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lexington Medical Center
  • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
  • Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
  • Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
  • Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 26, 2022
    Dr. Usmani is the best doctor I have seen lately. He explains lab work and discusses your condition in an understanding way. He has lots of patience and shows great concern. I just lost my mother and he was concerned enough to call to find out what happened at the hospital. A call after death, shows remarkable concern for a patient. Dr. Usmani, I will NEVER forget you! Thanks for everything you did for my mother!
    Jennifer Cowan Wright — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Abdul Usmani, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1629235700
    Education & Certifications

    • LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY / C W POST CAMPUS
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdul Usmani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Usmani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Usmani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Usmani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Usmani has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Gout and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Usmani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Usmani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Usmani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Usmani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Usmani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

