Overview

Dr. Abdul Usmani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY / C W POST CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Usmani works at Carolina Kidney Specialists LLC in Columbia, SC with other offices in Camden, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Gout and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.