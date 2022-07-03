Dr. Abdul Tariq, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tariq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Tariq, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdul Tariq, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1621 E Flamingo Rd Ste 16A, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 956-0996
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Teachers Health Trust
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tariq?
Got in the next day. Staff was frindly
About Dr. Abdul Tariq, DO
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1669883534
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tariq has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tariq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tariq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tariq has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tariq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tariq speaks Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tariq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tariq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tariq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tariq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.