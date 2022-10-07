Dr. Abdul Sorathia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorathia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Sorathia, MD
Dr. Abdul Sorathia, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange, Halifax Health Medical Center and Adventhealth Daytona Beach.
Halifax Health - Center for Oncology303 N Clyde Morris Blvd # 8E, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sorathia is wonderful! He has cared for me over 12 years. I have prostate cancer and would not be alive today if it weren't for Dr. Sorathia.
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1336241413
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Mt Sinai Svcs
- Mt Sinai Svcs
- Dow Med Coll
