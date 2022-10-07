Overview

Dr. Abdul Sorathia, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange, Halifax Health Medical Center and Adventhealth Daytona Beach.



Dr. Sorathia works at Halifax Health - Center for Oncology in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.