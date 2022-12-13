Dr. Abdul Shahid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Shahid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdul Shahid, MD is a Registered Nurse in Beavercreek, OH. They graduated from University Iberoamericana (Unibe)- Santo Domingo.
Dr. Shahid works at
Locations
Pain and Spine Center2619 Commons Blvd, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 557-4071Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pain and Spine Center200 Medical Dr # 2, Springfield, OH 45504 Directions (937) 551-6992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This practice dow we s an excellent job at helping me manage my pain issues.
About Dr. Abdul Shahid, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English, Croatian, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1063496586
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University|Ohio State University Medical Center|University of Rochester Medical Ctr.
- Oklahoma University|University Of Ok College Of Med
- University Iberoamericana (Unibe)- Santo Domingo
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahid accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shahid using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shahid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shahid works at
Dr. Shahid speaks Croatian, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
538 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahid, there are benefits to both methods.