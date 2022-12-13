See All Registered Nurses in Beavercreek, OH
Dr. Abdul Shahid, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (538)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abdul Shahid, MD is a Registered Nurse in Beavercreek, OH. They graduated from University Iberoamericana (Unibe)- Santo Domingo.

Dr. Shahid works at Pain and Spine Center in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Springfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain and Spine Center
    2619 Commons Blvd, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 557-4071
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Pain and Spine Center
    200 Medical Dr # 2, Springfield, OH 45504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 551-6992

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Injection Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Insertion Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 538 ratings
    Patient Ratings (538)
    5 Star
    (480)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (54)
    Dec 13, 2022
    This practice dow we s an excellent job at helping me manage my pain issues.
    Anonymous — Dec 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abdul Shahid, MD
    About Dr. Abdul Shahid, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1063496586
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ohio State University|Ohio State University Medical Center|University of Rochester Medical Ctr.
    Residency
    • Oklahoma University|University Of Ok College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • University Iberoamericana (Unibe)- Santo Domingo
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdul Shahid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shahid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shahid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shahid speaks Croatian, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    538 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

