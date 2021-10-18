See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Warner Robins, GA
Dr. Abdul Qadir, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abdul Qadir, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.

Dr. Qadir works at Middle Georgia Neurology in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Middle Georgia Neurology LLC
    1101 Russell Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 923-3535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Medical Center
  • Perry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
Tremor
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
Tremor

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Cerebrovascular Disease
Parkinsonism
Sleep Apnea
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Study
Stroke
Syncope
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Concussion
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cranial Trauma
Diplopia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Myasthenia Gravis
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Traumatic Brain Injury
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 18, 2021
    Great!
    — Oct 18, 2021
    About Dr. Abdul Qadir, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1992718100
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdul Qadir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qadir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qadir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qadir accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Qadir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qadir works at Middle Georgia Neurology in Warner Robins, GA. View the full address on Dr. Qadir’s profile.

    Dr. Qadir has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qadir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Qadir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qadir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qadir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qadir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.