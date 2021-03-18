Overview

Dr. Abdul Adjei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.



Dr. Adjei works at Baptist Health Cardiology Center in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.