Overview

Dr. Abdul Mundia, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Mundia works at Abdul G Mundia Physicians PC MD in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.