Dr. Abdul Farha, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdul Farha, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Abdul Farha1631 North Loop W Ste 160, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 347-3913
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farha is an excellent doctor. He takes his time explaining all available options and treats you with respect and kindness.
About Dr. Abdul Farha, MD
- Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1164467353
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
