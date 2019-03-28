See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Abdul Farha, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Farha works at Dr. Abdul Farha in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1631 North Loop W Ste 160, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3913

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Breast Cancer
Skin Screenings
Cancer Screening
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 28, 2019
    Dr. Farha is an excellent doctor. He takes his time explaining all available options and treats you with respect and kindness.
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
