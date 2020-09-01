Overview

Dr. Abdul Malik, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital.



Dr. Malik works at Center For Behavorial Medicine in Elkhart, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.