Dr. Abdul Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdul Malik, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital.
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
-
1
Center For Behavorial Medicine1506 Osolo Rd Ste A, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 523-3347
-
2
Beacon Medical Group-elkhart East3301 County Road 6 E, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 262-0239
-
3
Saint Joseph Behavioral Health221 Red Coach Dr Ste E, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 335-7630
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malik?
Dr Malik is fantastic. He has very good listening skills and is very open and honest so you know what to expect. He is definately worth the drive to see.
About Dr. Abdul Malik, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1952300584
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.