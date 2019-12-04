Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdul Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdul Malik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
-
1
Brooklyn Medical Services446 McDonald Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Directions (718) 469-4006
-
2
Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center585 Schenectady Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 604-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malik?
Dr. Malik is an excellent physician. He has been my doctor for the past three years. He is caring and thorough. I highly recommend him. I recently moved to Hudson, NY at the end of September 2019.
About Dr. Abdul Malik, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215923685
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Hypotension, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malik speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.