Overview

Dr. Abdul Malik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Malik works at Brooklyn Medical Services in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.