Dr. Abdul Lodhi, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdul Lodhi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
Dr. Lodhi works at
Locations
Abdul B Lodhi MD PA1600 Budinger Ave, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 392-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I do not want the day to pass without recognizing the very fast and efficient attention I was a beneficiary of this morning at about 11 o'clock when in less than two minutes the two ladies attending to the public with a smile handed in my next-appointment card and the laboratory work prescribed by the every kind Dr. Lohdi. Keep up the good work, Ladies!
About Dr. Abdul Lodhi, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1003849050
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lodhi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lodhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lodhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lodhi works at
Dr. Lodhi has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Malaise and Fatigue and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lodhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lodhi speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lodhi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lodhi.
