Dr. Abdul Lodhi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.



Dr. Lodhi works at Florida Arthritis/Osteoprss Ctr in Saint Cloud, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Malaise and Fatigue and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.