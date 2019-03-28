Overview

Dr. Abdul Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Huntington Beach Hospital and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Newport Mesa Medical Group in Costa Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.