Dr. Abdul Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm855 Route 146 Bldg B, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 867-3030
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kahn has been working with me for about 6months give or take. He has been helpful to me. It's a very good doctor and I would suggest him. Great doctor. -wJQ
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1528028578
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
