Overview

Dr. Abdul Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Deccan College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Khan Psychiatry in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Schizophrenia and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.