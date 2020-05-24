Dr. Abdul Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdul Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Deccan College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Regions Behavioral Hospital8416 Cumberland Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 408-6060
Khan Psychiatry9270 Siegen Ln Bldg 402, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 381-2621
Oceans Behavioral Hospital11135 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 Directions (225) 356-7030
Jefferson Oaks Behavioral Health8318 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 927-5624
Hospital Affiliations
- Lane Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and insightful. But very busy.
About Dr. Abdul Khan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1356658116
Education & Certifications
- Lsu-Ochsner Med Fdn
- Charity/Lsu
- Deccan College Of Medical Sciences
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / DECCAN COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Anxiety, Schizophrenia and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi and Urdu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
