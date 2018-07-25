Dr. A K Jaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. A K Jaffer, MD
Overview
Dr. A K Jaffer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They completed their residency with College Hospital|Sabah Hospital|St Elizabeth Hospital
Dr. Jaffer works at
Locations
-
1
Office1011 E Devonshire Ave, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaffer?
Very good experience with office personnel and Dr very thorough exam interested
About Dr. A K Jaffer, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1225025422
Education & Certifications
- College Hospital|Sabah Hospital|St Elizabeth Hospital
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffer works at
Dr. Jaffer has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jaffer speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.