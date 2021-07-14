Overview

Dr. Abdul Hasnie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint and Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Hasnie works at Cardiology Institute Michigan in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.