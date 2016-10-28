Overview

Dr. Abdul Haseeb, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waller, TX. They graduated from Jinnah Sindh Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.



Dr. Haseeb works at Children Specialty Care Clinic of NW Houston in Waller, TX with other offices in Magnolia, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.