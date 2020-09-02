Dr. Abdul Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Hasan, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdul Hasan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Fac Med U Baghdad and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.
Locations
Waterford4000 Highland Rd Ste 109, Waterford, MI 48328 Directions (248) 738-9500Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very calming and thorough...very easy to talk to
About Dr. Abdul Hasan, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Danbury Hosp
- Fac Med U Baghdad
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
