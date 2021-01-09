Overview

Dr. Abdul Halabi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Montreal, Fac Med and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Halabi works at Cardiology and Vascular Associates in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in Commerce Township, MI and Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.