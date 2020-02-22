Dr. Abdul Hakeem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakeem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Hakeem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdul Hakeem, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Hakeem works at
Locations
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 607-8038
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 828-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a massive hearth attack and ambulance took me too RWJ. Dr. Hakeem bring me back from another side. After 7 days of coma my heart working 45% in 3 months recovery. God Bless him and his family. Every visit gives you more confidence, after perfect explanation about your health. RECOMMENDING!!!!!
About Dr. Abdul Hakeem, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1285684845
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hakeem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hakeem using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hakeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hakeem works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakeem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakeem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakeem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakeem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.