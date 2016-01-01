See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Abdul Hafeez, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Abdul Hafeez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.

Dr. Hafeez works at Dialysis Associates in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Burleson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Main Office in Fort Worth
    950 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 953-2668
    DA South West
    6100 Harris Pkwy Ste 275, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 953-2668
    Burleson Office
    12001 South Fwy Ste 200, Burleson, TX 76028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 953-2668
    Tarrant County Campus Dialysis
    5000 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 413-0330
    Texas Kidney Consultants
    2221 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 336-5060
    Texas Kidney Consultants
    4900 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 336-5060

Hospital Affiliations
  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth

Iron Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders

Iron Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Acute Kidney Failure
Alkalosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
Dehydration
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
End-Stage Renal Disease
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Kidney Stones
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peritoneal Dialysis
Proteinuria
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Osteodystrophy
Renal Scan
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Small Kidney
Ultrasound, Kidney
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Abdul Hafeez, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801830716
    • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    • Internal Medicine
