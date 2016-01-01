Dr. Abdul Hafeez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hafeez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Hafeez, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdul Hafeez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Dr. Hafeez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Main Office in Fort Worth950 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 953-2668
-
2
DA South West6100 Harris Pkwy Ste 275, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 953-2668
-
3
Burleson Office12001 South Fwy Ste 200, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 953-2668
-
4
Tarrant County Campus Dialysis5000 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76119 Directions (817) 413-0330
-
5
Texas Kidney Consultants2221 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Directions (817) 336-5060
-
6
Texas Kidney Consultants4900 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76135 Directions (817) 336-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hafeez?
About Dr. Abdul Hafeez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1801830716
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hafeez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hafeez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hafeez works at
Dr. Hafeez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hafeez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hafeez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hafeez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.