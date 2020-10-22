Dr. Abdul Hafeez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hafeez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Hafeez, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdul Hafeez, MD is a Dermatologist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Center for Dermatology631 Professional Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 682-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hafeez has treated my husband, son and myself for over 5 years. He is kind, thorough and a wonderful dermatologist.
About Dr. Abdul Hafeez, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1023082005
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
