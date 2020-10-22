Overview

Dr. Abdul Hafeez, MD is a Dermatologist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Hafeez works at Center for Dermatology in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinea Versicolor and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.