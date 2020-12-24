See All Psychiatrists in Boston, MA
Dr. Abdul Faisal, MD

Psychiatry
4 (21)
Dr. Abdul Faisal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uva Prince William Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    75 State St, Boston, MA 02109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 982-7956
  2. 2
    Uva Prince William Medical Center
    8680 Hospital Way, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 369-8055
  3. 3
    Novant Health Uva Health System Northern Virginia Psychiatric Assoc.
    8644 Sudley Rd Ste 315, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 369-8055
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Psychiatric Evaluation

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 24, 2020
    Dr. Faisal oversaw my mental health/med management for 5 years. I found him consistently thoughtful, empathetic, observant, professional, and courteous. He always had specific and thoughtful inquiries, gave thorough, clear answers, and worked capably with a variety of providers/systems. He’s a particularly careful and skilled communicator, and I always felt I was in good hands. In my time there, I never had a single issue — not an office mishap, not an insurance irregularity, not an instance of friction with a single person or system. It was a smooth, predictable, pleasant, and efficient experience every time, which was a real treat. Engaging a mental or physical health provider is a vulnerability-rich chore, so just like stressful interactions and unpredictability at a doctors office are extra unpleasant, frictionless experiences are extra soothing and satisfying. I would recommend the whole Novant Behavioral Health office to anyone, and if I hadn’t moved, I’d still be there.
    Sarah — Dec 24, 2020
    About Dr. Abdul Faisal, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Urdu
    • 1467448589
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
