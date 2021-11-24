Dr. Abdul Mohamad El-Etr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohamad El-Etr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Mohamad El-Etr, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdul Mohamad El-Etr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.

Locations
Chattanooga Neurology Associates, PLLC1480 E 3rd St Bldg B, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 648-4995
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- American General
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- One Health
- Physicians Mutual
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr Eletr for several years and he has been a very caring, patient and understanding professional doctor. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Abdul Mohamad El-Etr, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1801854641
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohamad El-Etr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohamad El-Etr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohamad El-Etr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohamad El-Etr has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohamad El-Etr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mohamad El-Etr speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohamad El-Etr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohamad El-Etr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohamad El-Etr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohamad El-Etr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.