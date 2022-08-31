Overview

Dr. Abdul Butman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Al Azhar University and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Butman works at Premier Health Internal Medicine of Englewood in Englewood, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.