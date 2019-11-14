Dr. A Bhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. A Bhat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. A Bhat, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from Govt Med Coll Srinagar and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Bhat works at
Locations
Nemours Cardiac Center1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5345
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative, very informed, professional, patient and understanding is what I found when visiting for my daughter.
About Dr. A Bhat, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982795233
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Rainbow Babies/Chldns Hosp
- Baltimore Genl Hosp
- Govt Med Coll Srinagar
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Dr. Bhat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhat speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.