Dr. Abdul Bhat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Bhat works at Reliant Medical Group in Framingham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.