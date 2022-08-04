See All Neurosurgeons in Fargo, ND
Dr. Abdul Baker, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (92)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Abdul Baker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.

Dr. Baker works at MeritCare Clinic in Fargo, ND with other offices in Denison, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sanford Neuroscience Clinic
    700 1st Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (701) 234-4023
    TexomaCare - OB/GYN
    5012 S US Highway 75 Ste 240, Denison, TX 75020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 416-6260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Neck
Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Broken Neck
Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angioma
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Atlantoaxial Fusion Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Tumor Chevron Icon
Basilar Skull Invagination Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Metastases to the Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cavernous Venous Malformation Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Rib Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Lesions Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniocervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Craniovertebral Junction Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Drez-Dorsal Root Entry Zone Lesioning Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Ependymoma Chevron Icon
Extracranial Germ Cell Tumors Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Giant Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Hemangioblastoma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Germ Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Nerves) Chevron Icon
Middle Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Neurovascular Surgical Services Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Occult Spinal Dysraphism Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Tumor Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Osteoma
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Type Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Basilar Impression Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Meningioma Chevron Icon
Sacral Hemangiomas - Multiple Congenital Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Schwannomatosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis as Part of Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Shunts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shunts
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Split Spinal Cord Malformation Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 04, 2022
    Dr. Baker did both neck and back surgery for me. Both went well and I am free of pain which I had suffered for years. He was very passionate and thorough with treatment. I would highly recommend him.
    Alice Adams — Aug 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abdul Baker, MD
    About Dr. Abdul Baker, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225259997
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University/ Department Of Neurosurgery
    Residency
    • University Of Louisville/ Department Of Neurosurgery
    Medical Education
    • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdul Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baker has seen patients for Broken Neck, Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

