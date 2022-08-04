Dr. Abdul Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Baker, MD
Dr. Abdul Baker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Baker works at
Sanford Neuroscience Clinic700 1st Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions (701) 234-4023
TexomaCare - OB/GYN5012 S US Highway 75 Ste 240, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 416-6260
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baker did both neck and back surgery for me. Both went well and I am free of pain which I had suffered for years. He was very passionate and thorough with treatment. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Abdul Baker, MD
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University/ Department Of Neurosurgery
- University Of Louisville/ Department Of Neurosurgery
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Neurosurgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Broken Neck, Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.