Dr. Abdul Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Aziz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdul Aziz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
Dr. Aziz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Osceola Therapy1400 W Oak St Ste B, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 343-5558
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aziz?
My primary sent me to him to find why so much pain in hip area. He sent me for x-rays. Imagine my surprise when he said he couldn't do anything for me and to contact an orthopdic surgeon! An honest doctor right up front. I will go to him when I have difficulty with my arthritis when it comes about. He referred me to Dr. Amundaray and I am good as new. Thanks Dr. Aziz!
About Dr. Abdul Aziz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1811973696
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aziz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aziz works at
Dr. Aziz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aziz speaks Urdu.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.