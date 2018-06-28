Overview

Dr. Abdul Aziz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.



Dr. Aziz works at Osceola Therapy in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.