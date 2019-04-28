Overview

Dr. Abdul Amine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Amine works at All American Home Health Care Inc. in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Blue Island, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.