Dr. Abdul Amine, MD
Dr. Abdul Amine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
All American Home Health Care Inc.6815 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 430-3350
Metro South Medical Center12935 Gregory St, Blue Island, IL 60406 Directions (708) 430-3350
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Thank you Dr. Amine. I have never forgotten you after working with you 1977-1989 as a social worker. Now as a psychologist, I find your example encouraging as I work with clients who experience incredible life challenges. Keep being Dr. Amine! Dr. Jerry Hiller
- Neurosurgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Amine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amine accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amine speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Amine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amine.
