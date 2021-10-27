See All Vascular Surgeons in Springfield, MO
Vascular Surgery
Dr. Abdul Alarhayem, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ARABIAN GULF UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Alarhayem works at Mercy Hospital Springfield in Springfield, MO with other offices in Yuma, AZ and Odessa, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mercy Children's Hospital Springfield
    1235 E Cherokee St, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 820-8042
    Integrated Dermatology of Yuma
    2270 S Ridgeview Dr Ste 302, Yuma, AZ 85364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 336-3170
    Medical Center Hospital
    500 W 4th St, Odessa, TX 79761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 640-2515
    315 Golder Ave Ste A, Odessa, TX 79761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 640-3052

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 27, 2021
    I had left carotid artery surgery on April 30, 2021 and was pleased with the care I received from Dr. Alarhayam. I looked forward to having continued care with him. I received a letter from YRMC today stating that he was leaving our community. I am at a loss of where to go from here and sad that he is leaving. I wish him well in his future endeavors
    Sheila Fraser — Oct 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Abdul Alarhayem, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053676049
    Education & Certifications

    • ARABIAN GULF UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCE
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alarhayem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alarhayem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alarhayem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alarhayem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alarhayem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alarhayem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

