Dr. Abdul Alamir, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abdul Alamir, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus University, Fac of Medicine.
Valley Endocrine Associates, PC1842 E Baseline Rd Ste B1, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 981-8088
Endocrinology Associates, PA, Scottsdale, AZ9328 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 266-8463
Endocrinology Associates, PA, Chandler, AZ924 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (602) 266-8463
Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks21 W 7th St Ste 105, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (480) 981-8088
Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks1 8 4 2 Rd Ste B1, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 981-8088
Valley Endocrine Associates217 S 63rd St Ste 105, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 981-8088
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Amire has helped me so much with my thyroid issues. I have been able to reduce my medication drastically with his help.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1841263662
- University Medical Center
- St Elizabeth Hospital Medical Center
- Damascus University, Fac of Medicine
Dr. Alamir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alamir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alamir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alamir has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alamir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alamir speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Alamir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alamir.
