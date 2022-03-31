See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Abdul Alamir, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abdul Alamir, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus University, Fac of Medicine.

Dr. Alamir works at Valley Endocrine Associates, PC in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ, Chandler, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Endocrine Associates, PC
    Valley Endocrine Associates, PC
1842 E Baseline Rd Ste B1, Tempe, AZ 85283
(480) 981-8088
    Endocrinology Associates, PA, Scottsdale, AZ
    Endocrinology Associates, PA, Scottsdale, AZ
9328 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
(602) 266-8463
    Endocrinology Associates, PA, Chandler, AZ
    Endocrinology Associates, PA, Chandler, AZ
924 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85225
(602) 266-8463
    Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks
    Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks
21 W 7th St Ste 105, Mesa, AZ 85201
(480) 981-8088
    Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks
    Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks
1 8 4 2 Rd Ste B1, Tempe, AZ 85283
(480) 981-8088
    Valley Endocrine Associates
    Valley Endocrine Associates
217 S 63rd St Ste 105, Mesa, AZ 85206
(480) 981-8088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    Elderplan
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    Humana
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 31, 2022
    Dr. Amire has helped me so much with my thyroid issues. I have been able to reduce my medication drastically with his help.
    Heather Dunphy — Mar 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Abdul Alamir, MD

    Specialties
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    1841263662
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University Medical Center
    Residency
    St Elizabeth Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Damascus University, Fac of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdul Alamir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alamir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alamir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alamir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alamir has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alamir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Alamir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alamir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alamir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alamir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

