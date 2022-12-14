Dr. Abdualrahman Hamad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdualrahman Hamad, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdualrahman Hamad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Detroit, MI.
Dr. Hamad works at
Locations
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford OptimEyes Super Vision Center - West Bloomfield7230 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 661-5100Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday11:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford OptimEyes Super Vision Center - Westland35184 CENTRAL CITY PKWY, Westland, MI 48185 Directions (734) 427-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, friendly & thorough
About Dr. Abdualrahman Hamad, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hamad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
