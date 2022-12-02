Dr. Abdolreza Raissi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raissi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdolreza Raissi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdolreza Raissi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Raissi works at
Locations
-
1
Desert Orthopaedic Center-desert2800 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 731-1616Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Warm Springs office8205 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 731-1616Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada LLC8689 W Charleston Blvd Ste 105, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 731-1616
-
4
Orthopedic Motion Inc8402 Centennial Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 869-3486
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raissi?
An excellent doctor
About Dr. Abdolreza Raissi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1770561961
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
- Oh State U
- Wash U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raissi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raissi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raissi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raissi works at
Dr. Raissi has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raissi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
145 patients have reviewed Dr. Raissi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raissi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raissi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raissi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.