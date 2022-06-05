See All Pediatric Neurologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Abdolreza Esfahanizadeh, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Abdolreza Esfahanizadeh, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abdolreza Esfahanizadeh, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. 

Dr. Esfahanizadeh works at Child Health Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in St Thomas, VI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Child Health Institute of New Jersey
    89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 724-9753
  2. 2
    Office
    9048 SUGAR EST, St Thomas, VI 00802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (340) 202-2317

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy

Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Abdolreza Esfahanizadeh, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659507275
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Abdolreza Esfahanizadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esfahanizadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Esfahanizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Esfahanizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esfahanizadeh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esfahanizadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esfahanizadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

