Dr. Abdollah Shams-Pirzadeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdollah Shams-Pirzadeh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Bursitis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 716 Maiden Choice Ln Ste 301, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 788-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I I recommend Dr Shams as he is very thorough. Very nice,,and easy to talk to.Never disappointed.The very Best!!!
About Dr. Abdollah Shams-Pirzadeh, MD
- Rheumatology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1609953140
Education & Certifications
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
