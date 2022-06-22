See All Plastic Surgeons in Lewes, DE
Dr. Abdollah Malek, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Abdollah Malek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Malek works at Abdollah Malek MD in Lewes, DE with other offices in Newark, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abdollah Malek MD
    17644 Coastal Hwy Unit G, Lewes, DE 19958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 645-7672
  2. 2
    Abdollah Malek MD
    1 Centurian Dr Ste 301, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 994-8492
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beebe Medical Center
  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Abdominal Pain
Benign Tumor
Lipomas
Abdominal Pain
Benign Tumor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 22, 2022
    Dr. Malek has performed multiple procedures on me over several years and he has always payed great attention to small details and took his time explaining the procedures that were recommended. He has helped me love my body again and i cant thank him enough! His entire staff made me feel comfortable and made the process as easy and simple as possible!
    Julianna Prosser — Jun 22, 2022
    About Dr. Abdollah Malek, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1073669750
    Education & Certifications

    • MD Anderson Hosp/U Tex
    • The Medical Center of Delaware
    • Tehran U Hosp
    • TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    • Plastic Surgery
