Dr. Abdollah Malek, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdollah Malek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Christiana Hospital.
Locations
Abdollah Malek MD17644 Coastal Hwy Unit G, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-7672
Abdollah Malek MD1 Centurian Dr Ste 301, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 994-8492Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Malek has performed multiple procedures on me over several years and he has always payed great attention to small details and took his time explaining the procedures that were recommended. He has helped me love my body again and i cant thank him enough! His entire staff made me feel comfortable and made the process as easy and simple as possible!
About Dr. Abdollah Malek, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Hosp/U Tex
- The Medical Center of Delaware
- Tehran U Hosp
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malek speaks Persian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Malek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malek.
